Foreign Ministry: Yet another Romanian visitor to Greece found Covid-positive

Yet another Romanian visitor to Greece was confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, taking to 16 the total number of Romanians with SARS-CoV-2 in Greece reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In addition to the 15 cases previously reported by the Foreign Ministry, another Romanian citizen informed the Romanian Embassy in Athens that he had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2," the Ministry said.

The respective person was quarantined in a Crete hotel especially assigned to this measure, where he will stay with another fellow Romanian.

The infected person is in good health and symptomless. The Romanian Embassy in Athens keeps in dialogue with the Romanian citizen, and is prepared to provide consular assistance according to its legal powers and under the strict observance of the measures adopted by the Hellenic Republic in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry said that following the public statements made by the Greek Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, according to whom 61 SARS-CoV-2 infection cases have been imported from Romania, the Romanian Embassy in Athens has promptly contacted the competent Greek authorities to obtain additional information on the Romanians' situation and health condition.

The Ministry mentions that the information publicly released so far regarding the cases of Romanian visitors found infected on the territory of Greece were obtained by the Romanian Embassy in Athens and by Romania's Consulate General in Thessaloniki either directly from the Greek authorities or directly from the respective Romanian nationals, and adds that "in some cases, the Romanians who tested positive for COVID-19 have expressly requested discretion regarding their situation, refusing to inform the Romanian authorities about their situation or health condition."

The Romanian Embassy in Athens stays in dialogue with the Greek authorities both on the situation of the Romanian tourists who test coronavirus-positive in Greece, and on ensuring the transparency and predictability of the preventive measures implemented in the context of the pandemic.