Former heads of Police Academy sentenced in file regarding blackmailing of journalist Emilia Sercan

The former rector of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy, Adrian Iacob, and the former vice-rector of the educational unit, Petrica Mihail Marcoci, on Monday received from the Bucharest Court of Appeal a suspended prison sentence of 3 years for blackmail, being accused of convincing a police officer from the Academy to send threatening messages to journalist Emilia Sercan, agerpres reports.

The Court ordered a 4-year supervision period, during which the two must attend one or more social reintegration programmes carried out by the probation service or organised in collaboration with community institutions.

Also, Adrian Iacob and Petrica Mihail Marcoci will perform unpaid work for the benefit of the community, for a period of 120 days, in one of the following institutions: the Bucharest Lakes, Parks and Recreation Administration or the Foundation for the Promotion of Community Sanctions.The judges partially admitted the civil action filed by Emilia Sercan, who will receive 80,000 lei in moral damages.The decision is not final and can be appealed.