Former President Traian Basescu said on Sunday after voting in the 2020 general election that he cast his vote for Romania's development.

"These are probably the elections in which the options are most clearly defined. (...) My choice is for the development of the country and not for consumption," Basescu said.

The former head of state voted at a polling station at the Jean Monnet High School in Bucharest, accompanied by his wife, Maria.