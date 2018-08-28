Former SRI head George Maior, expected on September 4 in Parliament's SRI Committee

Former head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior, Romanian Ambassador to the United States, will be heard on September 4 in the Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for exercising parliamentary control upon SRI's activity, announced Claudiu Manda, the chairman of the committee.

"I signed an address and tomorrow [Wednesday ed.n] it will leave towards the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and I had a dialogue with him through messages, telling him this (...) He has yet to confirm, but I believe he will come," Manda told AGERPRES on Tuesday.He specified that the subjects of the talk with George Maior revolve around the topics that were brought into discussion by the former head of the National Integrity Agency, Horia Georgescu, after the hearing of former SRI head."We want to see if Mr. Maior confirms them or not and what is Mr. Maior's stance. I say that it is important for mr. Maior to come and I believe that it's in his best interest to come and clarify all aspects that concern him, which is why I believe that he will come to the committee," the chairman of the committee affirmed.Manda said that the discussions will not be about the most recent statements made by George Maior, as ambassador to the United States."The statements that he made during this period does not concern the activity of the SRI control committee, so it is not up to us to discuss this topic. I understand that there are discussions at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but it is not a matter that we, the committee, can comment upon," the Social-Democrat specified.