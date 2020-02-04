ForMin Aurescu, ambassador Meier-Klodt discuss German minority, bilateral relationship

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu and German ambassador to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt discussed on Tuesday the situation of the German minority in Romania and the developed and complex ties between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

The Romanian chief diplomat highlighted the special significance Romania attaches to the relationship with Germany and the strategic character of the bilateral relationship. In this context, the two officials discussed a series of preparatory aspects related to the Romanian Foreign Minister's upcoming bilateral visit to Berlin occasioned by the celebration, in February 2020, of 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.As regards the German minority in Romania and the Romanian citizens who reside in Germany, the two officials reaffirmed that they represent "a solid connecting bridge between the two states and stand in the focus of attention of both the Romanian and German authorities; the sides also mentioned the important role of the relevant bilateral joint commission," the release said.The agenda of the talks also included topical issues on the European agenda, in the light of Germany's holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of this year, as well as regional and international themes, with Minister Aurescu expressing Romania's interest in deepening the dialogue with Germany, against the backdrop of multiple common challenges.The exchange of views of the two officials brought to the fore the similarity of opinions on developments in the Republic of Moldova and the importance of implementing the obligations committed to in the relations with the European Union for the continuation of this country's European course.Bogdan Aurescu also brought into discussion Romania's goal of joining the Schengen Area, mentioning that all the necessary criteria have been met and underlining Romania's important contribution to EU security.The Romanian minister also expressed thanks on the part of Romania for the support offered for the repatriation of a Romanian citizen on a flight organised by Germany on February 1 out of the Chinese areas affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

AGERPRES