ForMin Aurescu discusses over phone with his Israeli counterpart on joint Government meeting

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation, on Tuesday, with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, whom he assured of "Romania's commitment to the deepening and development of the strategic partnership between the two states", the discussions also aimed at the organization of the joint Government meeting, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Foreign Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, Minister Cohen expressed his appreciation for the particularly close relationship with Romania and thanked for the solidarity constantly shown by our country, most recently by condemning the attack in Jerusalem on January 27.

Minister Aurescu pointed out that the third joint meeting of the Government, scheduled for 2023, is a benchmark bilateral objective, especially in light of the celebration, this year, of 75 years of uninterrupted Romanian-Israeli diplomatic relations.

Bogdan Aurescu thanked for supporting Romania's goal of joining the Schengen area, including in Israel's bilateral dialogue with Austria. The head of Israeli diplomacy assured that "he will actively support, in the future, this important objective of the Romanian side".

The discussions also provided an opportunity for an exchange of opinions on the latest regional developments, with an emphasis on the situation in Iran, the Romanian Foreign Minister informing about the support of the EU sanctions packages on this state for human rights violations and, respectively, for involvement in supporting Russia by delivering drones used for bombing civilian targets in Ukraine.

At the same time, the two ministers discussed the complex implications of Russia's war against Ukraine, the Israeli minister appreciating Romania's efforts at the regional level, especially in terms of managing the flow of refugees.