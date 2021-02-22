ForMin Aurescu, to attend meeting of Foreign Affairs ministers of EU Member States

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend on Monday a meeting of the ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the European Union in Brussels, with the agenda including discussions on the European Union's relations with Russia, the situation in Hong Kong, the elaboration of the EU Strategic Compass, as well as a video-conference dialogue with the new US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) reported, in a statement, according to AGERPRES.

With regard to the situation in Myanmar, minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate the condemnation of the military coup and will speak out in favour of the observance of voters' democratic option, including the adoption of restrictive EU measures leading to the reinstatement of democratic processes and institutions.

Including in exercising the presidency-in-office of the Community of Democracies (CoD), the Romanian Foreign Minister will highlight the need to defend democracy in the world, especially in the states where it is being threatened, as is the case with Myanmar, and will evoke the recent declaration of the member states of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies on the situation in Myanmar, in the context of the exercise of the Romanian Presidency of the Community of Democracies, the MAE said.

The Romanian chief diplomat will also stress the need for a stronger political commitment with the Eastern Partnership states.

In the exchange of views with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, minister Bogdan Aurescu will show that the transatlantic partnership is indispensable for both sides of the Atlantic and will reiterate the need to strengthen EU-US cooperation, which Romania supports as a strategic partner of the US, the MAE release also reported.

Thus the Romanian foreign minister will express the conviction that, only together, as members of the same community of values and security, the current global challenges can be managed, the multilateral system can be reformed and the international order based on rules strengthened.

At the same time, Bogdan Aurescu will welcome the intention of US President Joe Biden to hold a Summit of Democracies and will show that Romania, as the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (CoD), is ready to contribute to the realization of this initiative.

Minister Aurescu will also welcome the first discussion at the FAC on the elaboration of the Strategic Compass, an important document for guiding future developments at European level in the field of security and defence, in preparation for the discussions of EU leaders on this subject on 25-26 February and will show that the main role in this process belongs to the Member States, in which context the guidance that the leaders will provide is essential.

Before the FAC meeting, minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend an informal meeting with representatives of Alexei Navalny's team, the MAE release said.