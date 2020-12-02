ForMin Aurescu to participate in the 27th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will attend, on Thursday, the 27th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, organized by Albania, in its capacity as the OSCE Chair-in-Office (PiE), in videoconference system, a meeting in which the head of the Romanian Diplomacy will discuss the past year's developments in the field of European security.

According to an press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the Romanian Foreign Minister will insist, in his speech, on the three areas of competence of the OSCE: the politico-military dimension, the economic and environmental dimension and the human one.

On the same occasion, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will highlight the fact that Romania, as a country committed to the values of multilateralism, has consistently strengthened its profile in the OSCE, by actively promoting the goal of full implementation of the principles and commitments assumed by all participating states. At the same time, it will reiterate its strong support for the role of the OSCE in the context of the crises in Ukraine and Belarus, as well as in the process of resolving protracted conflicts in the region, the same press release said.According to the same source, the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council takes place at a time marked by numerous crisis situations, such as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the crisis in the Republic of Belarus or the security situation in eastern Ukraine.The OSCE Ministerial Council takes place every year in December and marks the end of the Chair-in-Office (PiE), held annually by a participating state. This year's meeting takes place for the first time in the videoconference system, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.The year 2020 marks two anniversaries for the OSCE: 50 years since the adoption of the Helsinki Final Act and 30 years since the adoption of the Paris Charter for a New Europe.