ForMin Melescanu: Parliament to adopt in November main political objectives of Romania's Presidency of EU Council

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu stated on Monday that in November, Parliament will adopt the main political objectives of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"I can assure you that with regard to the European Union's issues there is an enhanced solidarity and a unity of ideas and opinions which are promoted by all the structures of the political power in Romania. From this point of view, for me at least, I don't have the slightest concern with the way we are going to carry out the Presidency [of the Council of the European Union, e.n.]. We will perform this Presidency under the auspices of an idea of a more united Europe, more integrated, cohesive and inclusive. In order to promote the Presidency, in November in Romania's Parliament will adopt the main political objectives, that will become political objectives for the entire Romanian society," Melescanu told a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.In his turn, the German official declared himself convinced that Romania's Presidency of the Council of the EU will be an efficient one."My answer is convincing, it is an affirmative one. (...) Because we are in a trilateral format within the Presidency and the Romanian Government will benefit from our support on this matter. Also as regards the issue of migration, I have noticed that Romania had a positive role in the recent past when it comes to refugees, unlike other European countries, and that is why we are convinced that this 18-month interval we all wish to benefit from can become a successful, trilateral Presidency. The challenges are indeed enormous: Brexit, the multiannual financial framework and topics related to migration that is why it is important for those holding the Presidency during this period correlate their stands," Maas said.