ForMin Odobescu, new Polish counterpart discuss deepening bilateral cooperation

Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, in a telephone conversation on Friday, congratulated Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski on his appointment and assured him of her full openness to work closely together to deepen bilateral cooperation within the European Union and NATO.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) press release, Minister Odobescu welcomed the excellent bilateral relations, based on the bilateral Strategic Partnership, the dynamics and substance of the political dialogue, and highlighted the priorities of the bilateral agenda, with emphasis on further intensification of substantial economic and sectoral cooperation, Agerpres informs.

In this context, the Romanian minister pointed out that the year 2024 will mark the 105th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations and 15 years of the Strategic Partnership, and that it will also be the first year in which the Romanian-Polish Solidarity Day will be celebrated on 3 March.

"The two ministers evoked the strong cooperation within NATO, in particular regarding the reassurance decisions on the Eastern flank, and agreed to continue close coordination also in view of the NATO Summit to be held in Washington in 2024," the press release reads.At the same time, the heads of diplomacy in Bucharest and Warsaw agreed to continue working together in regional formats.Also, starting from the similar vision of Romania and the Republic of Poland regarding security challenges, the two dignitaries reiterated the importance of continued multidimensional support for Ukraine as well as for the Republic of Moldova.Minister Radoslaw Sikorski reconfirmed the strong support of the Republic of Poland for Romania's accession to the Schengen area, according to the press release.