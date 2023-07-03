Four lorries with 51 tonness of waste halted at Bors, Nadlac

Four lorries carrying 51 tonnes of waste were denied entry into Romania at the Bors II and Nadlac II border checkpoints.

"Border police officers from the Bors II and Nadlac II border crossing points, together with the Bihor and Arad County National Environmental Guard and the Arad National Consumer Protection Authority, did not allow entry into Romania of four lorries loaded with over 51 tonnes of waste, for which the drivers could not present the required importation papers," the Border Police report.

Bihor and Arad border police officers checked the four lorries driven by Romanian citizens, June 30 - July 1.

According to the cargo manifests, they were shipping used tyres and computers, plastic materials, various cargo from commercial companies in Hungary and the UK to companies in Romania.

"There being suspicions about the legality of the shipments, the border police requested authorised support from the representatives of the Bihor and Arad County National Environmental Guard and the representatives of the Bihor and Arad National Consumer Protection Authority. The checks revealed that the trucks were loaded with 51,160 kilograms of waste, for which the drivers did not present the necessary importation papers."

Consequently, the four lorries were denied entry into Romania.