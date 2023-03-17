Four Pakistanis aiming for Italy caught attempting to illegally cross into Hungary

Four Pakistani nationals intending to illegally cross the border from Romania into Hungary with the intention of reaching Italy were caught by the Satu Mare county border police.

"In the town of Berveni, four citizens of Afro-Asian origin have been found. They did not justify their presence in the area, and initially claimed to be Syrians and not to have any identity documents on them. After being checked by the Satu Mare bodrer authorities, they were found to be Pakistani nationals between the ages of 27 and 40. Three of them were asylum seekers in Romania, and the fourth applied for the same status yesterday. They said that they wanted to reach Italy but they did not have legal documents for such a trip, which is why they tried to illegally cross the border from Romania into Hungary, with the aim of finally reaching Italy," according to the Sighetu Marmatiei local border police inspectorate.

They are being investigated for attempted illegal entry, told Agerpres.