France sends new aid to support Ukrainian emergency services, through Suceava hub

A third aid convoy for Ukraine, organized by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the French Ministry of Internal Affairs will transport vehicles, intervention equipment, but also foodstuff, to Romania, to the European humanitarian hub in Suceava, the French Embassy in Bucharest announced on Wednesday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the convoy is expected to reach Suceava on Friday evening with 115 tonnes of equipment, food and 13 new vehicles to be donated to the Ukrainian emergency services. This is about 6 firefighting vehicles, retrofitted for Ukrainian standards, six 4x4 ambulances and a vehicle equipped with mobile x-ray, to support medical teams in the field. The emergency equipment offered includes 36 km of fire hose, 56,000 liters of fluid used to extinguish hydrocarbon fires, as well as 20,000 food rations, representing 40,000 meals.

The convoy left France on May 10.