Frigate Regina Maria stops over in Georgian Poti Port in context of planned missions in Black Sea

The Romanian Frigate "Regina Maria" (F-222), part of the package of forces put at NATO's disposal by the Romanian Military Navy, docked in the Georgian Poti Port on Wednesday, within the missions planned in the Black Sea, the Naval Forces General Staff (SMFN) informs.

According to the quoted source, between 6 and 7 April, the ships of the Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG-2), which also include the Romanian ship F-222, conducted joint training activities, in the Georgian territorial waters, with ships of the Georgia Coast Guard, in order to strengthen the interoperability between NATO and its partners, after which entered the Poti Port, for a three-day stopover."The drills executed at sea took place without a direct contact between the crew members of the ships, the coordination of the sailors' actions being done through radio and video communications aboard the ships, and during the stopover in the Georgian port the official visits, media events, ceremonies and tours of the ships by the civil population have been canceled, as health safety measures for both the crews, local officials and the public in Georgia," the SMFN mentions.The NATO Maritime Group deployed in the Back Sea is made up of the following frigates: "Verni" (Bulgaria), "Fredericton" (Canada), "Virginio Fasan" (Italy), "Regina Maria" and "Salihreis" (Turkey) and carries out naval surveillance missions in view of maintaining a high response capacity of the North Atlantic Alliance on the Southeastern Flank.