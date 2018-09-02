Frm Formin Diaconescu: Dragnea's request to recall Maior, outside rules of diplomacy

Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s chairman Liviu Dragnea's request concerning the recall of the Romanian Ambassador to the United States, George Maior, is outside any diplomacy rules, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Cristian Diaconescu told on Monday RFI radio station.

"PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea's request (...) is outside any diplomacy rules and creates a very, very, dangerous precedent. Let us not forget that this concerns a candidate that had the host country's approval and from this point of view it is incomprehensible for someone who practices a more or less civilised diplomacy. The question "why" arises, not because of the breach of some rules in the representation work in the respective state, at some point such a modification can occur. So, Romanian diplomats, unlike the ones from the rest of the world, must know that they are dependent on the party meetings and less dependent on their diplomatic work?," Cristian Diaconescu said.According to him, the procedure for assigning an ambassador, and, implicitly, that of revocation, has absolutely nothing in common with the political speech and the political decision and nor should such things even happen."This would mean that our ambassadors must know that their mission starts and ends when the political decides, as if they represent political parties abroad, and not Romania, which is a crude abnormality. If diplomats report to political parties, as of that moment one cannot talk about even remotely coherent international relations," Diaconescu argued.Asked if, in his opinion, the Romanian ambassador exceeded his duties by commenting the letter that Rudolf Giuliani sent to the Bucharest authorities, Diaconescu showed that such evaluations are carried out only by the Foreign Ministry.PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea announced that the Prime Minister was requested on Saturday, at the meeting of the PSD parliamentary groups, in Neptun, that the procedures for recalling the Romanian ambassador to the US, George Maior be kicked off.