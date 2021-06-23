Furlough at Bucharest Airports National Company from July 1

The Board of Directors of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) approved, in Tuesday's meeting, the implementation of the furlough measure starting with July 1, 2021, for a period of two months.

According to a CNAB release sent to agerpres on Wednesday, the decision was taken taking into account the company's financial situation and results for the first 5 months of 2021.

Thus, 800 employees, out of a total of 1,370 active, will be in furlough in turns, most of them for a period of four weeks, and a part for two weeks."The furlough measure will be implemented so that the impact on passengers will be insignificant", the CNAB representatives assure.Currently, the passenger air traffic, although increasing, is 40% compared to the level of 2019.