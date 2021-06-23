Furlough at Bucharest Airports National Company from July 1

The Board of Directors of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) approved, in Tuesday's meeting, the implementation of the furlough measure starting with July 1, 2021, for a period of two months.According to a CNAB release sent to agerpres on Wednesday, the decision was taken taking into account the company's financial situation and results for the first 5 months of 2021.
Thus, 800 employees, out of a total of 1,370 active, will be in furlough in turns, most of them for a period of four weeks, and a part for two weeks.
"The furlough measure will be implemented so that the impact on passengers will be insignificant", the CNAB representatives assure.
Currently, the passenger air traffic, although increasing, is 40% compared to the level of 2019.