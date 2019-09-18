Gabriel Les, Mariusz Blaszczak discuss state of cooperation relations in Defense

Defense Minister Gabriel Les met on Wednesday with his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, on the occasion of the Romanian-Polish intergovernmental meeting, which was held in Bucharest, the two dignitaries' talks being focused on the state of bilateral cooperation relations in defense, in the context of the Strategic Partnership between the two states, within the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union, as well as within the Bucharest9 Format.

"The two ministers reconfirmed their mutual support in the effort to strengthen the NATO posture of deterrence and defense, highlighting the importance of Allied solidarity and appreciating that the defense on the eastern flank of NATO and in the Black Sea region must remain a priority for the Alliance. In context, the Defense ministers welcomed the joint participation in the allied measures of deterrence and defense, with emphasis on the mutual contribution to the implementation of the advanced allied presence in Poland, respectively the adapted allied presence in Romania," the National Defense Ministry (MApN) states.

As to the regional cooperation, the two officials discussed on the B9 Format, from the perspective of strengthening the collaboration in joint projects, appreciating the usefulness and the dynamics of this platform of cooperation, which proves its importance through the participating states' valorization of the initiatives advanced within this framework, the quoted source shows.