GCS: 1,639 self-isolation rule breakers placed in institutional quarantine

As many as 1,639 persons who flouted self-isolation have been placed in institutional quarantine since the coming into force of Military Ordinance No. 2, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said on Monday.

According to the cited source, 56 quarantined persons illegally left their designated residences and were therefore ordered a new 14-day quarantine period.

There have been 656 calls to the 112 single emergency number in the past 24 hours and 2,513 to the 0800 800 358 TELVERDE citizens' support line.

Romania's confirmed COVID-19 infection cases stood at 4,057 as of this Monday, with 406 people declared cured and discharged from hospital. AGERPRES

