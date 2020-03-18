UPDATE GCS: 246 cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday that a number of 246 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Romania's territory.

Since the latest information broadcast by the Strategic Communication Group, other 29 new infection cases have been registered.Out of the 246 persons who tested positive, 19 were declared cured and discharged.In Romania there are 3,441 persons in institutionalised quarantine for whom checks are being conducted to see if they are infected with the novel coronavirus. Other 23,679 persons are in home isolation, and are medically monitored."After the demarches conducted by the Romanian authorities, this night and this morning, the Border Police performed the country entrance formalities in the case of approximately 3,000 Romanian and foreign citizens and approximately 800 vehicles, coming to the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. The border policemen conducted the specific control upon the entrance to the country, then the persons were taken over by representatives of the Public Health Directorate for filling in the sworn statements and conducting the epidemiologic check. After the conclusion of the formalities and the establishment of the measures disposed by the medical staff present at the border crossing point, the transport means were taken over by police and gendarmerie teams to be escorted to the localities set for quarantine or self-isolation," GCS says.For this activity, the Border Police has tripled the teams involved in border control, for the 10 control lanes, so that the formalities be conducted swiftly.At the same time, over the past 24 hours, the teams of the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations conducted 36 transport missions for 122 persons to various hospitals, as well as to the quarantine centres existing in several counties nationwide.Moreover, to the support of the activities of combating the effects, nationwide, there have been installed 225 tents devoted to medical triage, easing the traffic at the border crossing points, ensuring the request to supplement the quarantine spaces.