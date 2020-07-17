GCS: 4,233 persons infected with novel coronavirus in Suceava, 4,172 in Bucharest, 2,229 in Brasov

Most cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded, so far, in northeastern Suceava County - 4,233, in Bucharest City - 4,172, in Brasov County - 2,229, and in other seven counties - Arges, Botosani, Dambovita, Galati, Vrancea, Neamt and Iasi, where there are over 1,000 sick people each.

According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), 35,802 people were infected so far with the novel coronavirus on the Romanian territory.

The number of confirmed cases, by county, according to the report of the National Institute of Public Health, is as follows:

* Alba - 510

* Arad - 756

* Arges - 1,758

* Bacau - 821

* Bihor - 720

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 673

* Botosani - 1,091

* Brasov - 2,229

* Braila - 356

* Buzau - 912

* Caras-Severin - 137

* Calarasi - 229

* Cluj - 825

* Constanta - 590

* Covasna - 351

* Dambovita - 1,113

* Dolj - 418

* Galati - 1,475

* Giurgiu - 319

* Gorj - 501

* Harghita - 408

* Hunedoara - 754

* Ialomita - 567

* Iasi - 1,117

* Ilfov - 959

* Maramures - 257

* Mehedinti - 315

* Mures - 848

* Neamt - 1,034

* Olt - 448

* Prahova - 993

* Satu Mare - 82

* Salaj - 127

* Sibiu - 735

* Suceava - 4,233

* Teleorman - 208

* Timis - 693

* Tulcea - 222

* Vaslui - 275

* Valcea - 203

* Vrancea - 1,330

* Bucharest City - 4,172.