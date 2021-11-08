 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 4,255 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 241 deaths recorded

stiri.md
covid test

As many as 4,255 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 241 deaths were recorded, of which one occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

"According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on November 8, 2021, 10 am, there have been recorded 4,255 cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. There have also been reported 241 deaths, of which one occurred before the reference interval," informed GCS, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.