GCS: 4,255 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24hrs; 241 deaths recorded

"According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on November 8, 2021, 10 am, there have been recorded 4,255 cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. There have also been reported 241 deaths, of which one occurred before the reference interval," informed GCS, Agerpres informs.