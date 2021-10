GCS: 9,187 new cases of COVID, 301 deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday morning that in the last 24 hours, 9,187 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were registered and 301 deaths were reported, out of which two previous ones.

