GCS: Most cases of persons infected with novel coronavirus - Suceava County (3,612), Bucharest (2,238)

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus that have been recorded so far in Romania were in Suceava County - 3,612 and Bucharest - 2,238.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, there are 20,479 people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania, in total.

The number of cases confirmed by county, according to the reports of the National Public Health Institute is:

* Alba - 401 cazuri

* Arad - 698

* Arges - 284

* Bacau - 542

* Bihor - 646

* Bistrita Nasaud - 364

* Botosani - 826

* Brasov - 837

* Braila - 43

* Buzau - 216

* Caras Severin - 112

* Calarasi - 103

* Cluj - 586

* Constanta - 297

* Covasna - 223

* Dambovita - 317

* Dolj - 242

* Galati - 637

* Giurgiu - 233

* Gorj - 154

* Harghita - 172

* Hunedoara - 638

* Ialomita - 396

* Iasi - 647

* Ilfov - 558

* Maramures - 109

* Mehedinti - 128

* Mures - 689

* Neamt - 907

* Olt - 106

* Prahova - 120

* Satu Mare - 62

* Salaj - 99

* Sibiu - 510

* Suceava - 3612

* Teleorman - 146

* Timis - 509

* Tulcea - 157

* Vaslui - 164

* Valcea - 37

* Vrancea - 680

* Bucharest - 2,238.

