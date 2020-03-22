GCS publishes sworn statement model regarding movement of persons outside home

The sworn statement regarding the movement of persons outside home can be entirely filled out by hand, and it will be made available to the representatives of the Romanian Police, Gendarmerie or the Local Police the moment they ask for the ID of the person making the trip, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

The sworn statement model regarding the movement of persons outside homes/households, according to Military Ordinance No.2 of 21 March 2020, has been published by the GCS."We mention the fact that the sworn statement can be entirely filled out by hand, with taking over all the elements stipulated in the available statement model. The complete sworn statement will be in the possession of the person making the trip, together with the ID and it will be made available to the representatives of the Romanian Police, the Gendarmerie and the Local Police the moment they ask for the person's ID. The Romanian Police, the Gendarmerie and the Local Police representatives can take photos of the documents (sworn statement and the ID) when they ask for the person's ID," the GCS mentions.According to Military Ordinance No.2 of 21 March, the obligation to fill out the sworn statement is enforced as of 22:00hrs, on 23 March.The model of sworn statement can be downloaded from the website of Romania's Government, the Interior Ministry, as well as from the websites of other relevant institutions, the quoted source also shows.