GCS: Three more persons infected with coronavirus have died; death toll reaches 151

Three more people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the death toll reaching thus 151, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday.

The persons were three men aged 68, 56 and 74 years old, from Ilfov, Suceava and Galati counties.

The 68-year-old man from Ilfov County, dialyzed at a private clinic in Bucharest, came in contact with a confirmed case, and was subsequently admitted to the "Carol Davila" Nephrology Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. He died on March 26, after he was confirmed to be positive two days earlier. The hospital reported his death to DSP (Public Health Directorate) on April 2, but DSP Ilfov made the report on Sunday.

The 56-year-old man from Suceava County, who suffered from an end-stage renal disease, was admitted to the Campulung Moldovenesc Hospital on March 27, and he died at the Suceava County Emergency Hospital on March 30. He was confirmed to have been infected on April 4.

The 74-year-old man from Galati County was in an old-age care home in Galati that had reported other confirmed cases before. He was tested on April 4 and he died on the same day.