Gendarmerie say to focus on dialogue, urge Bucharest street protesters to comply with law

Spokesman for the Romanian Gendarmerie Georgian Enache said on Saturday that the mission of the gendarmes to be deployed for the August 10 public events in Bucharest will be focused primarily on dialogue, urging protesters to comply with the law..

"Our mission today will be focused primarily on dialogue. It will be mainly dialogue teams, which will connect and secure communication with both the organisers and those who attend these events, just to come to their aid, to have direct, fast communication, in order to remove any peace and order risks," said Enache at the public information point set up by the Bucharest General Gendarmerie Directorate in Victoria Square.

He specified that "the gendarmes' deployments will be adapted to ensure optimal and normal conditions for these public events." They will be there at 14:00hrs.

"We want to eliminate any suspicion that they are meant to intimidate or frighten us in a way. There are minimal teams that will be staffed gradually depending on the number of those who will attend this public meeting to secure all the necessary conditions for them," he said.

Enache urged the rally participants to comply with the law.

"Our recommendation comply with the law, communicate to us openly, transparently and quickly any aspect that could lead to the disturbance of public peace and order so as to be able to take timely measures where required. I want to be clear to everyone: it is in nobody's interest for tensioned situations to be generated or for certain conflicts to be escalading. We will be here, too, along with the Bucharest Police and the Emergency Inspectorate (ISU) just to prevent these things from happening; and as long as we have this open and transparent dialogue, I am convinced that there will be no other problems," said Enache.

He also gave assurances that "the intervention in each situation will be analysed and calculated according to the risks and vulnerabilities that may occur," as the representatives of the law enforcement agencies set to solve any such situations "through dialogue and communication with the participants."

He also said that there is a command center where officials of the Interior Ministry (MAI) managing these situations will be located, who will be permanently informed by other relevant depratments.

"I am not hiding that there is a permanent exchange of information with other relevant departments, information that, as soon as it becomesknown, is submitted to those who will coordinate the activity, in order to be able to deter and prevent any possible escalation of tensions. It is very important for us to have a coordination of these departments, because only together will we be able to ensure the legal framework for carrying out these activities," added Enache.

In his turn, spokesman for the Dealu Spirii Bucharest-Ilfov ISU Daniel Vasile, gave assurances that ISU teams are ready to intervene in case of unwanted events, also taking into account a heat wave advisory in force.

Bucharest Police spokesperson Diana Sarca mentioned that traffic restrictions will be applied gradually, with other restrictions to be announced in advance.

She also said that a driver who left his car in Victoriei Square was fined, his driving licence suspended for 30 days, and his car towed away.