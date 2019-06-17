George Ciamba to chair General Affairs Council meeting

Minister delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba will chair the last General Affairs Council (GAC) meeting in Luxembourg organised during the term of the Presidency of the Council of the EU and will symbolically hand over the quality of Presidency of the Council to its Finnish counterpart.

"During the almost six months of office, the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, through the format of the General Affairs Council, has approved files with important meaning for the citizens. The agenda of the discussions will include topics such as the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027. Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union aimed to continue the negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 intended to facilitate the setting up of a revised version of the negotiation document, the basis for an exchange of views at the European Council in June. At the meeting tomorrow, the Romanian Presidency will present a revised negotiation document/negobox that could be the basis for a subsequent decision at the level of the EU leaders this autumn. The Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union has obtained during its term the closure of the negotiations on 10 sectoral proposals related to the Multiannual Financial Framework," the cited source affirms.

Within the General Affairs Council will also be discussed the Enlargement and Stabilization and Association Process package, one of the themes that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU has worked intensively on since taking over office, deeming of strategic importance the strengthening of the European Union's regional role.

At the meeting of the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, ministers will prepare the European Council of 20-21 June 2019.