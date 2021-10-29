German medical team assessing Romanian Covid patients for airlift to Germany

A German medical team is in Bucharest to determine how many Covid patients will be transferred to Germany, interim Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Friday.

"I want to let you know that a German military medical team has come to Romania to assess patients for transfer to Germany. We'll see what the exact number of people who can be taken to Germany is, and Mr. Arafat will announce the details, but I want to tell you that the team is here and is looking at the situation," Citu said before joining the meeting of the National Liberal Party's Executive Bureau, which takes place at the House of Parliament.

The German Embassy announced that a team of the Bundeswehr Medical Service arrived today in Romania to assess Covid patients who could be flown to German hospitals by a Luftwaffe plane that will be ready on Monday for the airlift operation.

The action is carried out in cooperation with the Department for Emergency Situations headed by Secretary of State Raed Arafat.

Europe excels at solidarity in the joint fight against COVID-19. Germany and Romania stay united in these difficult times. I am therefore glad to welcome in Romania the German medical team. In these dark days, the good cooperation between our countries is a genuine ray of hope. Every life matters. Therefore, I hope that the mission and the transport of the patients go well, said German Ambassador Peer Gebauer.