Gheorghe Piperea a trimis o scrisoare despre Mugur Isărescu către marile ziare și instituții financiare

Avocatul Gheorghe Piperea a trimis o scrisoare către BCE, BIS, FMI și Banca Mondială, dar și către ziarele The Financial Times, Le Figaro sau Der Spiegel pentru a-i informa despre faptul că Mugur Isărescu a fost colaborator al Securității.

”Iata, in cele ce urmeaza, continutul scrisorii pe care am trimis-o BCE, BIS, FMI si BM, precum si ziarelor The Financial Times, Le Figaro si Der Spiegel si portalului bloomberg, in legatura cu situatia domnului Isarescu in postura de guvernator al BNR, declarat de CNSAS vinovat de a fi colaborat cu politia secreta comunista.

Cei care au posibilitatea pot sesiza si alte publicatii straine, ca sa nu ramana situatia calduta (sau batista pe tambal), ca in presa romana.

Dear Sirs/Madams,

The undersigned, Asociația Parakletos, a non-governmental organization, [...] duly represented by its President, Gheorghe Piperea, Attorney-at-law,

We are hereby informing you that the Romanian Authorities, namely, Consiliul National pentru Studiul Arhivelor Securitatii (the National Council for The Study of the “Securitate”’s Archive), found the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mr. Mugur Isărescu, guilty of being a collaborator of the former Romanian Secret Police, also known as “Securitate”.

This Council is entitled to duly investigate and reveal the old communist secret police and its collaborators, in order to legally and morally punish the crimes of the communist regime and keep its instruments out of the public administration and state power. According to the Romanian law, a person may not accede to a public office in case the respective person was a collaborator of the police agency of the communist regime. Also, the Romanian communist regime was, before the 21st of December 1989, an irreducible enemy of the Western States and Institutions. Since Romania is, starting 1990, an ally and a partner of the Euro-Atlantic Institutions, the goal of this kind of law is also geopolitical, since still using former instruments of the communist regime will be a continuous act of defiance and a lack of friendship of the allies.

According to the applicable law and proceeding, a relevant court of law should be invested to confirm this verdict. On the 15th of June, 2020, Bucharest Court of Appeals, registered the respective claim. From the judicial point of view, there has to be established a civil and penal responsibility of Mr. Isarescu. Nevertheless, form the ethical point of view, Mr. Isartescu is already found guilty, officially.

The above mentioned aspect is of utmost importance, since the head of any banking institution, especially the chief of a central bank, has to prove unstained moral conduct.

This is why your institution and members should ask Mr. Isarescu to leave the position of a governor of the Romanian National Bank.

Yours sincerely,

Gh. P.”, scrie Gheorghe Piperea.