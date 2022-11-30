A fair with traditional Romanian objects and dishes, seasonal workshops and the opening of an exhibition will take place under the banner "The Village Museum in... celebration. Gift fair" between November 30 and December 6 at "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the program will start with a fair with traditional Romanian objects and dishes: from dolls to icons, from musical instruments to clay dishes, from rolls and sourdough bread to honey, cakes, pickles, jams and snacks, natural juices and healing syrups, gifts for your loved ones from craftsmen from all over the country.

On Saint Andrew's day, on November 30, the opening of the exhibition "Masca in Teatru", a project of the Vienna Theatre for Children Association, in partnership with the University Women Romania Association and the National University of Arts in Bucharest, will take place, and on December 1, as in every year, the Military Tradition Association will hold a military demonstration in period uniforms on the museum's alleys.

On December 4, children are expected at a seasonal workshop where they will learn to make Santa's boots, and then they will be invited around the Christmas tree where they will listen to carols performed by the Symbol Choir of the Romanian Patriarchate.

The little ones will also be able to attend, on December 6, shadow plays, where they will be told Legenda lui Mos Nicolae (the Legend of Poppa Nicholas), while the parents and grandparents will participate in the charity fair organized by the Society of Pharmacy Students in Bucharest (SSFB), whose purpose is to help the organization Hope and Homes for Children.