Gold medal for Romanian team of high school students at International Young Physicists' Tournament in Sofia

The team of young physicists supported by the West University of Timisoara (UVT), representing Romania in the final of the International Young Physicists' Tournament - BG IYPT& Workshop, which took place from April 19 to 23 in Sofia, won the gold medal.

Nine teams were invited to participate in the final of the International Young Physicists' Tournament, according to a UVT press release sent on Monday.

The Romanian team consisted of students Daniel Rotaru and Razvan Agafitei, from Grigore Moisil High School in Timisoara, together with Radu Dumitru Zaharescu, student at Nicolae Titulescu National College in Craiova, Mihai Costache, student at Carol I National College in Craiova, Andrei Croitoru, student at Coriolan Brediceanu National College in Lugoj and Alexandru Scheusan, student at C. D.Loga in Timisoara.

The team members were accompanied to Sofia and coordinated in the "tournament wrestling" competitions by the physicist Dr. Sandu Golcea.

The team that participated in the Fight (the name of the scientific discussion of the competition - ed.n.) was selected at the national finals of the IYPT RO competition, which took place at the end of March in Timisoara, under the patronage of the Faculty of Physics of the West University of Timisoara, under the coordination of Professor Mihail Lungu.

Romania's team participated in four Fights, with each member taking the role of Reporter, Opponent and Reviewer, and after totaling the marks awarded for each performance, they succeeded in obtaining the gold medal.

The tournament in Sofia provided new acquisitions and experiences for the Romanian team, facilitated by practicing "Physics Fights" in real time, with very strong opponents from Bulgaria, Greece, Slovakia and Turkey, but also by going through new elements of strength of the presentations. The increased difficulty gave the competition a new advantage for the team, which will enter the selection for the Romanian national team, that will be present in July at the International Tournament in Pakistan, where national representatives from 28 participating countries are announced.AGERPRES