Google Street View cars back to Romania for local image updates

Google Street View cars are back to Romania this summer to update Google Maps local photos, the company said in a release this Monday.

The focus this year will be on capturing photos of the highways and roads connecting localities, and the cars will be underway for two months beginning June 25.A Street View project exploring the Danube Delta is also unfolding in cooperation with the World Wide Fund (WWF) Romania. Street View images from various Transylvanian tourist destinations will also be published on Google Maps in the coming period.The Street View service has been available in Romania since 2010, when the first images from the country's major cities were published on Google Maps. Countrywide Street View coverage was achieved in 2012, when images were captured for 40,000 km of roads, 39 cities and hundreds of tourist destinations.Street View has continuously expanded in Romania with updates from the major cities and the addition of various tourist attractions, such as the Turda salt mine, the Bran Castle, the Alba Iulia citadel, the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu and the Danube River.