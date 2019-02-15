Gov't passes three de minimis schemes to promote exports on 105.8 million lei

The government has approved the extension of three de minimis schemes to support business operators under an export promotion programme, on a total budget of about 105.8 million lei, governmental spokesman Nelu Barbu said Friday

"We are talking about extending three de minimis schemes that support business operators under an export promotion programme. The three schemes are in line with the EU law and cover the following types of actions: participation in international trade fairs abroad, participation in economic missions abroad and conducting market and product surveys," Barbu told journalists at the Government House.

He added that the schemes approved are multiannual and they will run until December 31, 2020, with the possibility of a new extension, European regulations permitting.

"The estimated total budget of the measures is 105.8 million lei, while the estimated total number of beneficiaries in 2019-2020 is about 3,000 business operators," Barbu said.