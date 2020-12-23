 
     
Governing program: Rise of contributions to Pillar II mandatory private pension fund by 1 percentage point by 2024

The Government intends to raise the level of contributions towards the Pillar II mandatory private pension fund by one percentage point, until 2024, according to the Governing Program, submitted on Wednesday in Parliament, by Prime Minister-designate, Florin Citu.

"Growth of contributions towards the Pillar II mandatory private pension fund by 1 percentage point, from 3.75% currently, after social contribution transfer in employees charge, up to 4.75% in 2024", according to the series of included measures in the Governing program regarding the topic of pension policies.

AGERPRES

