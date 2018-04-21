stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Government: Health wages - on agenda of Monday's meeting between premier dancila and hospital managers

Premier Viorica Dancila will meet on Monday, at 13:00 hrs, with the hospital managers, the agenda of the meeting featuring the topic of wages in the public health care system, informs a press release of the Government. 


Prime Minister Viorica Dancila requested on Wednesday that the ministers of health, labour and finance identify by the end of this week "the issues that arise in the health system," so that solutions can be found.

"During this meeting, I would like to ask Mrs. Health Minister, Mrs. Labour Minister and Mr. Public Finance Minister to identify solutions, by the end of this week, to the issues that arise in the health system, so that we can find solutions," Dancila said in the government meeting.

At the same time, the head of the Executive asked the three ministers to hold a discussions with the hospital managers where there are problems, in order to identify 'the necessary solutions."

"Let them call the hospital managers where we have problems, to talk to them and identify the necessary solutions, so that we can put this topic behind us," Dancila further said.

