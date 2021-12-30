Government Meeting - Ciuca: We will approve drafts regarding PNRR targets achievement

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca informed on Thursday that, in the Government meeting, several drafts will be approved regarding the achievement of the targets from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), one of which aims to reduce school dropout and another concerning railway infrastructure, agerpres reports.

He mentioned that an important objective of the PNRR, in line with the 'Educated Romania' Project, is to reduce school dropout, and the Government will approve a programme through which 2,500 schools will benefit from funding to prevent early school leaving, especially by children from vulnerable families. "It is a measure that will radically change the future of many children and provide them with a better chance of a better life," he said.According to him, the Executive will also approve on Thursday an action plan that aims to increase by at least 25% by 2026 the railway traffic and to improve the conditions for passengers.Another draft on the agenda of the Ciuca Cabinet is aimed at the connection to the public water supply services.He added that the funds that Romania will benefit from next year will finance reforms, but also investments in infrastructure, such as two sections of the Transylvania motorway: Nadaselu - Zimbor and Zimbor - Poarta Salajului, energy renovation projects, development of electricity production capacities.Prime Minister Ciuca said that, given that all reforms and investments in the PNRR are included in the governance programme, but also the importance of this project for Romania, the monitoring of making the PNRR operational will be taken over by the prime minister.