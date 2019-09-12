Government meeting Thursday; Dancila announces agenda to include voter registration deadline extension

The Government is meeting in session on Thursday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announcing that the agenda will include a draft emergency ordinance to extend the registration deadline for voters who wish to cast their ballots from outside Romania at the presidential elections.

"The draft emergency ordinance that designates September 15, 2019 as the registration deadline for Romanian citizens as voters abroad will be subjected to emergency adoption by the Government in the Thursday session, and AEP [Permanent Electoral Authority] has decided to keep the app open to registrations," Viorica Dancila said, on Wednesday.The Prime Minister also announced that solutions will be sought so that all employees in ministries that belonged to the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) receive their salaries. According to political sources, one such solution would be to pass an emergency ordinance allowing the Secretaries General of ministries to sign as authorizing officers.According to the agenda sent to AGERPRES, the Government's agenda also includes a draft law regarding business incubators and accelerators, a draft decision regarding the distribution of funds from the state budget to local budgets for the financing of capital expenditure for some school units, but also a draft decision to approve the number of cars necessary to conduct the activities of the Bucharest Airports National Company.