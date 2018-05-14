Government: Premier Dancila meets representatives of Community of Sant'Egidio

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting on Sunday with representatives of the Community of Sant'Egidio leadership, who hailed Pope Francis' intention to visit Romania in the first part of 2019, informs the Government in a press statement.

During the talks, the head of the Executive highlighted aspects related to the visit to the Holy See and Pope Francis' reception. At the same time, premier Dancila expressed appreciation for the involvement of the Community of Sant'Egidio in organising the visit of Pope John Paul II to Romania, the first visit of a pope to Romania, the Gov't release mentions.The discussions also revolved around the support Romania can offer the community with respect to their international humanitarian, conflict prevention and peace maintenance actions.The premier also talked about the Government's social programmes.According to the quoted source, premier Viorica Dancila expressed appreciation for the activity of the Sant'Egidio Community, underlining the desire of the Executive in Bucharest to kick off a series of joint events, such as the presentation of an exhibition in Bucharest, under the high patronage of the Gov't, on children with the Down syndrome. To this regard, Manuela Harabor, honorary advisor of the Prime Minister will travel to Rome in the up-coming period, to lay the foundations for a partnership.The head of the Executive received on the occasion a plaque marking the 50-year anniversary since the establishment of the Community of Sant'Egidio.Premier Viorica Dancila carried out on Sunday, a visit at the Accademia di Romania in Rome, the most ancient cultural Romanian institution abroad which celebrates in the Centenary year, 96 years since its foundation.On this occasion, the Prime Minister visited the exhibition "Architecture and Royalty" which carries the signatures of Academician Professor Razvan Theodorescu, Professor Augustin Ioan and Professor Marius Marcu-Lapadat.