Government to adopt, on Thursday, draft decision on Romania's Military Strategy

The Government is to adopt, in Thursday's meeting, a draft resolution for the approval of Romania's Military Strategy."The document provides the necessary directions until 2024 and at the same time substantiates the Army's sustainable transformation until 2040. The military strategy takes from the previous strategies a series of elements of continuity, especially with regard to the security guarantees offered by the NATO, the EU and and strategic partnership membership, of addressing risks and threats in an allied context, of pursuing key endowment programs and plans to transform the force structure. At the same time, the new strategy emphasizes the need for innovation, adaptation and implementation of objectives along the effort lines related to the units' response capacity, the organization in time of peace and war, digitalisation and the use of new technologies," reads the draft's substantiation note.
Concurrently, the document aims at "determining achievable objectives and assuming responsibility for their fulfillment, namely objectives that can be completed by 2024, such as strengthening the unit response capacity established by order, modernizing the education system, the reserve training system, the medical system and adapting the legal framework necessary for the fulfillment of the missions in times of peace, crisis and war".
A draft emergency ordinance for the amendment of article 4 of GEO no. 52/1999 on ensuring a unitary framework for the management of projects financed by external loans contracted or guaranteed by the state, repayable or non-repayable, including on the payment of Romanian specialists working in the project management units will be approved in the Government meeting.
Another draft emergency ordinance subject to approval by the Government concerns the transfer of pension rights of officials and agents of the European Union.
By another emergency ordinance, the Executive shall approve the ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the International Telecommunication Union on the hosting, organization and financing of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union.
The substantiation note mentions that the adoption of the present normative act will ensure the timely fulfillment of the Romanian state's obligations as a result of the organization of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union in Bucharest, at the Parliament Palace, between September 26 and October 14, 2022.
Moreover, the Government will approve, by decision, the 2021-2025 National Probation System Strategy, agerpres reports.