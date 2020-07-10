Government to pay special attention to investments in development of transport on the Danube

The government will pay special attention to investments in the next period to support the development of river transport on the Danube, to ensure both seaworthiness standards and modernization of ports, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday.

"We have a special opportunity offered by the Danube, which we have not yet exploited. In the next period, the Ministry of Transport and the Government will pay special attention to investments to support the development of river transport on the Danube, which is part of the most important European river transport corridor - the Danube-Rhine corridor, which connects the Black Sea and the North Sea. Investments must aim at several objectives. Firstly, the investments necessary to ensure the seaworthiness standards on the Danube, which means ensuring a depth of at least 2.5 meters, at the lowest flow, and a width of 104 meters for the navigable channel along the entire length of the Danube corresponding to Romania. Investments in river ports, we already have important ports that are operating, but which need modernization, to bring the ports to the level of development related to the 21st century," explained Orban, on a working visit to Isaccea (south-eastern Tulcea County, ed. n.).

The Prime Minister added that yet another line of action is to increase Romania's attractiveness for river passenger transport by creating tourist packages that will persuade the clients of cruises on the Danube to visit objectives of interest in our country.