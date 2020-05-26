Government will prolong support measures for domains that continue to be affected by restrictions

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government wants to maintain until June 1 all the support measures granted during the state of emergency, and, from this date, will prolong them for "those domains that continue to be affected by restrictions, among them the entertainment industry."

The head of the Executive consulted on Tuesday with representatives of the music industry regarding government support measures for the creative industries and about the conditions to resume activity when the epidemiological situation allows for it.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Government, discussions focused on the way in which government support measures for the arts domain can be accessed, the maintaining of indemnities for furloughs for the sectors the activity of which was affected by the norms to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"We have tried to support the citizens that were affected by the COVID pandemic. In what regards the creative industry, because there is a large variety of forms of organizing activity, we are thinking of measures conceived for a wider range of addressing. We want to maintain, until June 1, 2020, all the support measures granted during the state of emergency, and from this date on, we will prolong them for those domains that continue to be affected by restrictions, among them the show entertainment industry," Prime Minister Orban emphasized.

The dialogue will continue, in view of preparing the period of gradual resumption of cultural activity and shows, taking into account the epidemiological risk and respecting the health protection measures, the quoted source also says.