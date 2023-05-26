Gov't approves 2023 - 2027 National Strategy for Integrated Management of Romania's State Border

The government approved on Friday the National Strategy for the Integrated Management of Romania's State Border over 2023 - 2027.

The strategy ensures the fulfillment of Romania's relevant commitments as an EU and NATO member state, the Executive said in a release.

"The strategy aims to further ensure the necessary actions for maintaining a climate of order and safety for the citizens, the development of integrated border management, the prevention and combat of crime related to national security threats (human trafficking, drug trafficking, illegal migration, terrorism etc.)," the cited source shows.

Also, the strategy will result in "increasing the security of EU citizens, by strengthening the capacity of the national border control authorities to ensure a high level of security at the external borders of the EU, with the aim of improving their management, reducing waiting times at border crossing points, preventing and combating illegal migration and cross-border crime, terrorism included."

The necessary funding for fulfilling the strategy goals will be provided by each institution and public authority involved, in line with the priorities and their accomplishment stages, within the limit of the approved annual budgets, as well as from other legally constituted sources, according to the law.

At the date of this decision's coming into effect, Government Decision No. 196/2005 for the approval of the Home Affairs Ministry's Strategy on public order and safety, enhanced citizen safety and street crime prevention shall be repealed, the cited source also mentions. AGERPRES