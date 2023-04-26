Gov't approves new figures and requirements for Ukrainian refugee accommodation payments

The government adopted on Wednesday a decision regarding the new financial support package for Ukrainian refugees settled in Romania, specifically the amount, the standard requirements and the mechanism for granting the housing and food aid.

The adopted government decision complements Emergency Ordinance No. 15/2022 approved two weeks ago, which sets in place "a sustainable framework" for supporting Ukrainians who relocated to Romania because of the war.

The new regulations apply starting on May 1, 2023.

The recital of the decision published on the website of the Ministry of the Interior shows that the situations encountered in practice have highlighted the fact that the settlement of food and housing expenses for foreigners or stateless persons in special situations, coming from the area of the armed conflict in Ukraine and who were taken in by individuals, was seen as an attractive source of income for many landowners looking for tenants. This fueled the real estate market in the areas sought by people fleeing the war in Ukraine, causing a decrease in the property offer and implicitly driving up the rents charged on the free market, with a direct impact on Romanian citizens seeking a tenancy. AGERPRES