Gov't approves setting up of National Agency for Development of Health Infrastructure

On Thursday, the Government approved the establishment of the National Agency for the Development of Health Infrastructure, which is an instrument that will make it possible to accelerate investments in the health sector, primarily of the three regional hospitals, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, informs on Thursday.

"It has been announced for the past few days that an emergency ordinance enabling the operation of the National Agency for the Development of Health Infrastructure (ANDIS) is to be debated and approved by the Government, which is also a milestone for us. Beyond that, the most important element is that we hope to have a tool at our disposal that will make it possible to accelerate investment in the health sector. I am referring primarily to the three regional hospitals, which are basically from the Ministry of Health to this agency, but also to at least three investment objectives within PNRR (National Plan of Recovery and Resilience," Rafila stated, after the Executive meeting.

He said it was good to have an investment agency, especially in the health sector.

"The lack of investment in the public sector over the last 30 years has created great dissatisfaction and limited access to health services. It is important to have such a structure. It is important, however, to find mechanisms to stimulate the recruitment of specialists in the structures of this agency," added Rafila.

According to the agreement with the European Commission, the Agency will be headed by a president appointed by the Ministry of Health, for a provisional period of 6 months, Alexandru Rafila added.

AGERPRES