Gov't-church partnership contemplated to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Monday that he would suggest Prime Minister Florin Citu a partnership between the government and the Romanian Christian Orthodox Church (BOR) to boost the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign, mentioning that in Greece, after such an approach, the immunisation rate reached 50%.

According to Barna, there is no other option than vaccination if restrictive measures on unvaccinated people, such as limited access to shopping or non-essential areas in case the incidence increases above a certain threshold in an area, are to be avoided.

The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) leader said that he will also suggest the participation of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign coordinator in the meetings of the government and the ruling coalition, as well as the involvement of prefects, Agerpres informs.

Asked about theCOVID-19 restrictions that could be imposed on unvaccinated people, Barna said: "It is very clear, looking at what is happening all over the world and in Europe, that if we do not get vaccinated, such preventive measures will be necessary for citizens and the preventive measures will be designed, as is the case in many other European countries, for unvaccinated people, precisely so that by such measures the entire population will be protected."

He added that these are "measures already implemented in neighbouring countries," such as limited or scheduled access to non-essential spaces at the weekend for unvaccinated people