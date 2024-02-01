Gov't, healthcare unions getting closer to agreement

Health minister Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday that most of the demands of the Sanitas healthcare trade unions will be resolved "for sure" and that the two sides are "close to reaching an agreement."

"We will discuss with the Sanitas trade unionists. We discussed almost every day. We are close to reaching an agreement. They had all the support from the government, from prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and most of their pay demands will certainly be met," said Rafila.

According to him, there are discrepancies in the pay of the staff working in hospitals.

"First of all, personally, I consider and I came to the same conclusion as them there are discrepancies in the pay of the staff working in hospitals. There are non-essential staff and other types of staff who have very low pay. We need to find a solution for them and subsequently an overall pay increase, if possible and based on professional performance."

The Sanitas Federation announced that on Thursday it will picket the Ministry of Health, while the Health Solidarity Federation said that its members will be protesting before the Ministry of Labour.