Gral Medical H1 revenues up 24 pct to 71 ml lei

H1 revenues of privately-owned medical services group Gral Medical amounted to 71.1 million lei, up 24 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, and past budget projections based on an organic growth of 20 percent.

All service categories saw double-digit growth, while growth for Gral Laboratories and the OncoFort Hospital was above initial estimates at 27 percent and 30 percent, respectively, compared to the year before. The Gral Laboratories network expanded by another 3 labs and 3 sampling centers located in Bucharest and in the city of Bacau, while the OncoFort Hospital operates one of the top modern molecular biology labs in Bucharest.For this year Gral Medical has budgeted an investment fund of 6 million euro for opening the OncoFort Pitesti oncology center in Arges County, which will provide full diagnostic and cancer treatment services (radiotherapy, chemotherapy, medical examinations, medical imaging) and for the commissioning in Bucharest, in a first for the private sector, of a center of excellence in the treatment of thyroid cancer.The OncoFort Hospital in Pitesti will have state-of-the-art equipment: particle accelerator, 16-channel MRI for 9 medical specialties, a 32-slice CT scanner and an emergency laboratory.The Bucharest-based Excellence Center in the treatment of thyroid cancer is a broad-scale project that will offer complete treatment to patients from all over the country suffering from endocrine disorders. The center will be equipped with 10 beds, allowing the treatment of 1,000 patients annually.Gral Medical is one of Romania's major private medical service companies and is currently leader in the oncology segment, lab analyzes in Bucharest and health cards for individuals. The most important two companies of the Gral Medical group are Gral Medical and Gral Medical Center.