Groupe Renault Romania Foundation donates commercial vehicles to Red Cross

Groupe Renault Romania Foundation has donated to the Romanian National Red Cross Society four commercial vehicles that will be used in the humanitarian transport for refugees in Ukraine, according to a company statement, Agerpres reports.

Perfectly adjusted to transport articles of daily necessity, these vehicles will be used by volunteers of the Romanian National Red Cross Society in the humanitarian transports they will make to ensure the access of refugees from Ukraine to medical supplies, food, water and other vital goods."We believe it is our duty to contribute to the humanitarian cause of supporting refugees in Ukraine. We joined this effort with conviction and decided to make this vehicle donation to the Romanian Red Cross out of a desire to meet immediate logistical needs for the transport of humanitarian materials for those who need our solidarity so much at the moment," said Mihai Bordeanu, General Manager of Automobile Dacia.Along with the four vehicles, the Groupe Renault Romania Foundation offered the Romanian National Red Cross Society a donation in cash as well as in non-perishable and hygienic products collected following an internal campaign among the Group's employees."In the midst of these sufferings caused by the armed conflict in Ukraine, it is encouraging to see the level of solidarity of companies. The generosity of Renault Group Romania ensures the Romanian Red Cross the opportunity to respond in a very short time to the needs of the Ukrainian citizens by sending humanitarian materials. We are grateful to the Groupe Renault Romania Foundation for the constant proof of social responsibility, solidarity and humanity," underscored Ioan Silviu Lefter, General Manager of the Romanian Red Cross.