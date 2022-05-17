 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Institute records 157 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in week May 9-15

F. P.
ECDC
Omicron Covid

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, in the week of May 9 - 15, 157 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania.

According to the INSP, until May 15, 5,448 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, in total, 2,145 of which were detected to belong to the BA.2 sub-variant (39pct).

By the same date, a number of 13,770 sequencers had been reported to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control).

The 157 sequencers of the week of May 9-15 were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute (94) and the "Matei Bals" Institute (63). AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.