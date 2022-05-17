Health Institute records 157 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in week May 9-15

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, in the week of May 9 - 15, 157 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania.

According to the INSP, until May 15, 5,448 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, in total, 2,145 of which were detected to belong to the BA.2 sub-variant (39pct).By the same date, a number of 13,770 sequencers had been reported to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control).The 157 sequencers of the week of May 9-15 were reported by the Cantacuzino Institute (94) and the "Matei Bals" Institute (63). AGERPRES