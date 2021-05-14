 
     
Health Minister: I will go vaccinate in rural environment, to give own example to family doctors

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ioana Mihăilă

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila stated, on Friday, in northwestern Cluj, that in order to encourage family doctors to join the anti-COVID-19 vaccination program, especially those in the rural environment, she will go personally, next week, to vaccinate in villages.

"What I can hope and the message I want to send to family doctors - they are probably one of the most important links for vaccination in the rural environment, where it's more difficult for citizens to get to a vaccination center, reason for which I ask them to register and to participate in such activities. (...) In order to offer my own example, I will go to vaccinate in the rural environment and I hope it represents a sufficiently strong message of encouragement for the involvement of family doctors," said Ioana Mihaila, on the occasion of the start of the vaccination marathon in Cluj-Napoca.

She mentioned that up to now vaccines reached 750 family doctors of the 3,000 registered as opting to vaccinate and that in over 300 family doctor practices vaccination has already started, reports agerpres.

